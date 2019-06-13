Education service center for region 15 holds community meeting Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - The Education Service Center for Region 15 including San Angelo and much of the Concho Valley held an information session at noon on June 13. Members of the migrant agriculture labor and immigrant community learned about services that will help them. The meeting also discussed future partnerships and upcoming summer events in the community. Attendees are asked to bring brochures and flyers for any and all upcoming events.

As an extension of the community meeting, the Mexican Consulate and Guatemala Consulate offered further information to DACA students and their families regarding the services they offer and collected information on how to better serve DACA students.

The San Angelo Education Service Center holds community education and migrant immigrant outreach sessions on a regular basis. "We brought in the Mexican consulates office and the Guatemala consulates office, along with a lot of agencies around the community to come speak about services that are being offered to our migrant families," said Monica Diaz, a Migrant Education Specialist.

One thing that the Education Service Center says they want people to understand is that most of its programs are geared towards those who are economically disadvantaged. Not necessarily those of any certain race or immigration status.

"We want to see, overall, our children succeed," said Diaz. "A lot of our children in our region are economically disadvantaged. So we provide and do outreach to our parents; we believe the parents are our first teachers to that child. So we want to do that outreach to them and provide services to our migrant families."

These services are also extended to the educators of the Concho Valley. "The Education Service Center at region 15 provides many workshops and trainings for everyone in the education system that's in a school district right now," Diaz explained. "From the school bus driver al the way to administration, so like your superintendent. We want to help our students succeed, overall in all aspects of the school."

For more information visit the ESC website for region 15.

