SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents of Eden Texas have been asked to conserve water amidst a boil water notice that has caused Eden CISD to postpone classes Tuesday, September 19.

According to Eden CISD, schools have been postponed because toilets on campus do not have enough water to flush and because of the current boil water notices for drinking water.

This comes after the boil water notice, which was sent out on September 17, due to a reduced distribution system pressure. Eden has been facing challenges to bring water levels within stable ranges while already having had issues with the main well. The City of Eden attempted to bypass the main pump but was unsuccessful.

“We are hopeful that our new plan will resolve some of our water issues until parts arrive,” said City Administrator, Pricilla Aguirre.

According to Aguirre, the parts for the main well should arrive on September 19. The new plan in place is a ‘balancing act’ of releasing water into the high tower at the same speed the ground storage is being filled. This plan heavily relies on usage, so residents have been asked to conserve as much water as they can, limited only to the necessities.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other

suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

For further updates on the situation, go here.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you contact City Administrator Priscilla Aguirre at 325-869-2211, City of Eden 120 Paint Rock Street, PO BOX 915 Eden, TX 76837