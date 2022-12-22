SAN ANGELO, Texas — The East Angelo Lions Club is helping community outreach organizations accomplish their missions.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Lions Club gave out more than $10,000 to 16 different programs which include; Meals for the Elderly, the soup kitchen and the glasses recycling center.

“It is just a wonderful way for us to help area organizations get that shot in the arm that many of them may need to be a blessing to others and to keep going,” said Mary Tufts, President of East Angelo Lions Club.

The money given away was raised throughout the year by the Lions Club through its brisket sales, other events and monetary donations.