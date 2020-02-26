Early voting wrapping up in the concho valley

SAN ANGELO, TX – Early voters are continuing to make use of their opportunity this week.

As of now over 4,500 people have voted early in the Concho Valley area. Those numbers were expected to be reached within the first two to three days and not after nearly two weeks. There wasn’t much of a high turn out today due to cold weather, but the numbers are expected to increase the next few days.

“Hopefully folks will see it,” Elections administrator Vona Hudson said. “Remember, this is the end of early voting because on election day you have to go to one of the polling places. You can’t come downtown and vote. Also there’s a lot of folks that like to use paper ballots and you can only do that during early voting so if they want to vote with a paper ballot, they need to come do that during early voting.”