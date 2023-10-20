SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Voters across the Concho Valley will get the chance to vote on 14 constitutional amendments for the entire state of Texas beginning with early voting on Monday, Oct. 23. But what are these amendments, and where do you go to vote?

The amendments range in topic and breadth of effect. Some amendments propose changes to the taxation of select organizations, while others affect things like the retirement of state justices and the existence of a county treasurer in Galveston County. A sample ballot can be found online on the Tom Green County official website.

Early voting will last until Friday, Nov. 3. All early voting will take place at the Tom Green County Election Office, located in Judge Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building at 113 W. Beauregard Ave.

Below is a list of the dates and times for those looking to vote early:

Oct. 23 – Oct. 27: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Oct. 30 – Nov. 1: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Nov. 2 – Nov. 3: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

After early voting closes, Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. All voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Below is a list of Election Day polling places and their addresses:

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby

– 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall

– 1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center

– 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935, Multi-Purpose Room

– 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935, Multi-Purpose Room Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne, Annex Building

– 506 N. Chadbourne, Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall

– 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87 N, Gene Marsh Board Room

– 8207 US Hwy 87 N, Gene Marsh Board Room Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne, Reception Area

– 5050 N. Chadbourne, Reception Area Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel

– 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-Purpose Room

– 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-Purpose Room Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road, Fellowship Hall

– 528 Country Club Road, Fellowship Hall Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-Purpose Room

– 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-Purpose Room St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957, Fellowship Hall

– 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957, Fellowship Hall MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – 1501 W. Beauregard, Jack Ray Room

– 1501 W. Beauregard, Jack Ray Room Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall

– 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall Welsey United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall

– 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room

– 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave., Fellowship Hall

For more information about the upcoming election, please visit Tom Green County’s County Elections webpage.