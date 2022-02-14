SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the March Primary elections began on Monday, February 14, 2022, at five across San Angelo.

Early voting locations are the main branch downtown in the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building, the bus depot, Westlake Hardware on Knickerbocker, Grape Creek ISD, and MHMR on West Beauregard.

Vona Hudson, Tom Green County Elections Administrator, says, “Because it is a state-wide federal election we do have the limited ballot option that’s still available. For anybody that didn’t get registered in our county in town but is still registered in another county they get to vote for things in common which is the state and federal.”

However, that can only be done during early voting at the downtown Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building location. Early voting is now through February 25th. Election Day is going to be on Tuesday, March 1st, and there will be 19 voting locations.

Voting locations include:

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886 Fellowship Hall Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St. Fellowship Hall TxDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd. Bldg. E Training Room St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave. Fellowship Hall

Hudson stresses that these are the only locations for voting on election day. Westlake Hardware on Knickerbocker and the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building will not be available for voting.

Hudson also explains some key differences in this election that voters will need to be aware of. She says, “We’re also doing the ballot by mail applications right now and the deadline for that is Friday the 18th. So we have to we have to have it in our office by the 18th.” Now, hose ballots can be hand delivered whereas, in the past, mail-in ballots couldn’t be hand-delivered. Another distinction is that it must be delivered by the voter themselves. Similarly, when calling for an application, only the person that it’s for may request it.

Hudson says, “In other words, husband and wife can’t request it for each other anymore.”

Also, if voters have waited too long and they don’t get mail-in ballot applications to the elections building by February 18th, there is the law that says they can fax or email it in to hold the date. Still, the original copy must be dropped off within four business days.

“Ballot by mail applications have changed a lot and so has processed for voting ballots,” says Hudson, “They’re now required to provide an ID and so they want to make sure they’re getting that on their application and on the ballot when they’re returning it to us because we’re having to reprocess those.”