SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Social media was flooded with comments regarding a tremor that was felt all the way in San Angelo by some residents.

The magnitude 4.3 earthquake originated 10.7 miles northeast of Hermleigh, Texas according to the USGC at 4:29 a.m. February 16, 2023. The quake registered on the shake map as a VI – strong shaking, but light damage.

At this time San Angelo has felt one earthquake in the past 24 hours, two in the past seven days, three in the past 30 days and eight in the past 365 days according to Earthquake Tracker.