SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A woman was trapped in their vehicle after crashing into the tractor of a semi truck on South Bryant in San Angelo late Thursday morning, September, 7, 2023.

According to officers on the scene, the crash happened when the driver of a black Honda Civic crashed into the back of a commercial semi truck while the truck was still at the intersection of South Bryant and Ben Ficklin Rd.

Police say the driver sustained unknown injuries in the crash and first responders were extracting her from the vehicle as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.