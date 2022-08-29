SAN ANGELO, Texas – Throughout the month of September, Dairy Queen restaurants across the state of Texas will be raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN Hospitals) with their Acts of Sweetness campaign!

For every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals with a total donation of up to $75,000.

Participating is easy for all Dairy Queen® fans and begins with choosing a favorite Blizzard® Treat.

Between September 1-30, 2022 , visit a DQ® restaurant in Texas and order a Blizzard Treat.

Take a picture with the Blizzard Treat and post it on Instagram as a post. Be sure your profile is set to public.

Include #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX in the post.

Texans can also donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the Lone Star state with donations of any amount through the Dairy Queen Acts of Sweetness Campaign website. In addition to the number of #ActsofSweetness Instagram posts, Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will also match donations made online from September 1st through September 30th.

When DQ fans share their “Acts of Sweetness” photo on Instagram, DQ restaurants in Texas will help create new possibilities for kids. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:

Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene

Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin

Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont

Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi

Children’s Health – Dallas

Medical Center Hospital – Odessa

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple

United Regional – Wichita Falls

Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo

Medical Center – San Angelo UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock

Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler

Cook Children’s – Fort Worth

El Paso Children’s Foundation

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.