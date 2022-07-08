SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, July 7th that lead to the seizure of 212 grams of methamphetamine.

State Troopers stopped a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on U.S. 87 South near Wall.

DPS says that David Jose Betancourt, 57 of Midland was pulled over for displaying illegal window tint on the front driver and passenger windows.

During the stop, State Troopers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the truck. After conducting a search, 212 grams of methamphetamine were found in the center console of the vehicle.

Betancourt was arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a substance.