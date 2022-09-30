WINTERS, Texas — Two lives were claimed and three others were injured in a wreck on U.S. Highway 84 near Winters on Sept. 27 around 1:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ronald Presley, age 74 of Winters, and Jeffery Stewart, age 43 of Ballinger died in a three-vehicle wreck 4.5 miles south of Winters.

DPS says Presley, who was driving Ford F150, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 83 when the vehicle crossed the center stripe. The Ford F150 then collided with a Volvo truck tractor, towing a box trailer. The report shares that after striking the Volvo, the Ford then hit a Chevrolet Malibu that was driven by Stewart. Stewart was traveling south behind the Volvo.

The release from the DPS shares that all three passengers of the Chevrolet, including a minor, were transported to Shannon Medical Center for serious injuries. There is no information about the injuries of the driver of the Volvo according to the DPS.

