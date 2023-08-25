SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Downtown San Angelo organization has issued a reminder to San Angelo business owners to remain vigilant after several local businesses have been targeted by phishing schemes on Facebook.
Scammers have been impersonating Facebook Support systems or other notifications in an attempt to lure victims into clicking on links in messages. Once clicked, scammers can potentially gain access to the victim’s debit and credit card information and make devastatingly large unauthorized payments from their account.
Downtown San Angelo has advised business owners to look for possible indications that a message or profile belongs to a scammer. In the image above, for example, one may note that the “Meta Business Suite,” account has a comma after its name, and the Meta logo for the “Meta Business Support” account is upside-down.
Downtown San Angelo has offered a list of tips and things to look out for that may be useful for identifying suspicious emails or messages:
- The email has a generic greeting.
- The email says your account is on hold because of a billing problem.
- The email invites you to click on a link to update your payment details.
- Suspicious attachments.
- Emails demanding urgent action.
- Inconsistencies in email addresses, links and domain names. Double-check the email address to see if it appears to match the said sender.
- Check for mistakes in grammar or punctuation.
- Research the sender’s information or profile.