The Facebook app is displayed on a smartphone on April 03, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Downtown San Angelo organization has issued a reminder to San Angelo business owners to remain vigilant after several local businesses have been targeted by phishing schemes on Facebook.

Scammers have been impersonating Facebook Support systems or other notifications in an attempt to lure victims into clicking on links in messages. Once clicked, scammers can potentially gain access to the victim’s debit and credit card information and make devastatingly large unauthorized payments from their account.

An informative graphic created by Downtown San Angelo to provide examples of tactics scammers may use.

Downtown San Angelo has advised business owners to look for possible indications that a message or profile belongs to a scammer. In the image above, for example, one may note that the “Meta Business Suite,” account has a comma after its name, and the Meta logo for the “Meta Business Support” account is upside-down.

Downtown San Angelo has offered a list of tips and things to look out for that may be useful for identifying suspicious emails or messages: