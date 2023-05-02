SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Downtown San Angelo is calling all moms to the ‘Mothers Day Mosey’ to enjoy a day filled with shopping, drinks, friends and best of all…NO WORRIES!

On Thursday, May 11 from 5-8 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy the special day on the streets of historic downtown San Angelo where 12 participating locations such as boutiques, restaurants, and pubs will be offering special discounts & samples to all hardworking mothers.

Mothers will also get a chance to win a Mother’s Day gift by collecting stickers from participating locations. Fill 5 or more spots of a BINGO Card to be entered into a drawing and to receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). Cards will be distributed and collected at Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, located at 200 S Magdalen, for the raffle.

Map for Mother’s Day Mosey

Participating Locations: