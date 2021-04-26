Downtown San Angelo Inc. Leading Lights & Gateway Dedication

Courtesy of Monica Ramos:

San Angelo, Texas (April 26)- Downtown San Angelo Inc. would like to cordially invite you to participate in the dedication ceremony of the leading light & gateway project for historic downtown San Angelo.

For many past years, discussions of creating a well-lit pathway and entryway into our historic downtown had emerged. It was in 2019 that we would see these two proposals begin to come to life. Please join us in celebrating the completion of the leading lighting project and a welcoming gateway to our beloved historic downtown.

The event will take place on May 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. located at 203 W. Concho Ave.

Downtown San Angelo, Inc. would like to recognize their special donors for helping make this possible: San Angelo Area Foundation, San Angelo Health Foundation, First Financial Bank, and the YMCA. Installation completed by Danco Electric, Silver Fox Construction, SKG Engineering, Border States Electric.