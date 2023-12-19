SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Inspired by the traditional ‘Elf on the Shelf,’ Downtown San Angelo is presenting a ‘Sheep on the Shelf’ scavenger hunt with a chance to win prizes from Downtown businesses.
On Thursday, December 21, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., sheep will be hidden in participating businesses throughout the downtown area, waiting to be discovered by participants. A free trolley service will be available to stroll guests between 5-7 pm. The route begins at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 5:00 pm.
How to Play:
- Guests will pick up a card from any participating location listed on the stroll map.
- Visit each participating location to find the “Sheep on the Shelf”. (DO NOT remove the sheep from its location.)
- Once the sheep is found, verify, and collect a sheep sticker from the business’s check-out desk. A sticker must be stamped on all participating locations to be entered into a drawing for a prize.
- After filling your card with stickers, drop off the card through the mail slot at the Downtown San Angelo office located at 24 W Concho Avenue (next to A Rock Salon).
Visit downtownsanangelo.com on December 21 to download a copy of the map!
Winner Selection:
One winner will be drawn at random on December 22 and notified as quickly as possible. The prize must be picked up within 30 days of winning at Downtown San Angelo, during normal business hours.
Prizes include a Sheep Happens t-shirt, a special Standard Times coffee cup, a Rose Ceremony card game from The Teacher Store, and chocolates from Cowboy-UP Chocolates.
Participating Locations:
- Decor (39 W Concho Ave):
- “Come out and join us for an evening on our patio and walk through the delightful variety of rustic and custom furniture, Talavera ceramics, clay pots, canvas prints, metal artwork, and our durable Breezesta and Hanamint outdoor furniture. Most of our wooden furniture and home accessories are handmade, hand-painted, and entirely unique. Live music will be provided by Susan Kolb. We will offer complimentary beverages and snacks during the Downtown Stroll and have a door prize given away at 9pm!”
- The She Shack (31 E Twohig Ave):
- “Shop Metal Works, Cups, Jewelry”
- Coop Gallery (427 S Oakes St):
- “Join us in the Coop Gallery from 5 pm – 7 pm for Christmas at the Coop! Christmas at the Coop is a free holiday exhibition featuring art projects for all ages, hot cocoa, mulled wine, pictures with Santa, and a festive holiday display. This is the perfect opportunity for a date night, family outing, or picture opportunity.”
- Gallery Verde (417 S Oakes St):
- “Join us as we celebrate SAMFA’s past sculpture competition artists with the San Angelo Small Sculpture Invitational exhibit on display in Gallery Verde.”
- Blue Buffalo Art Gallery (123 N. Chadbourne St.):
- On display in the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery: “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting.”
- Teacher Store (310 N. Chadbourne):
- “Toys, games and the BEST stocking stuffers. Stop by to enter a drawing for a $25.00 gift card! Special discounts during the stroll.”
- Ruiz Studio & Art Gallery (416 S Oakes St):
- “Fine West Texas art!”
- Mandala Den (502 S Chadbourne St):
- “Shopping, refreshments, sound bath, tuning fork chair sessions, and live music. Enter a drawing for a gift card for use in the store, private tuning sessions or salt room when it’s open!”