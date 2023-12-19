SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Inspired by the traditional ‘Elf on the Shelf,’ Downtown San Angelo is presenting a ‘Sheep on the Shelf’ scavenger hunt with a chance to win prizes from Downtown businesses.

On Thursday, December 21, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., sheep will be hidden in participating businesses throughout the downtown area, waiting to be discovered by participants. A free trolley service will be available to stroll guests between 5-7 pm. The route begins at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 5:00 pm.

How to Play:

Guests will pick up a card from any participating location listed on the stroll map. Visit each participating location to find the “Sheep on the Shelf”. (DO NOT remove the sheep from its location.) Once the sheep is found, verify, and collect a sheep sticker from the business’s check-out desk. A sticker must be stamped on all participating locations to be entered into a drawing for a prize. After filling your card with stickers, drop off the card through the mail slot at the Downtown San Angelo office located at 24 W Concho Avenue (next to A Rock Salon).

Visit downtownsanangelo.com on December 21 to download a copy of the map!

Winner Selection:

One winner will be drawn at random on December 22 and notified as quickly as possible. The prize must be picked up within 30 days of winning at Downtown San Angelo, during normal business hours.

Prizes include a Sheep Happens t-shirt, a special Standard Times coffee cup, a Rose Ceremony card game from The Teacher Store, and chocolates from Cowboy-UP Chocolates.

Participating Locations: