SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Dove Creek Subdivision Owners Annual Picnic and Dove Creek Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, August 13th at Prueitt Park and Spring Creek Deadend.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be volleyball, washers, horseshoes, and cornhole. There will also be opportunities to fish if attendees bring their fishing gear.

Brisket plates will also be sold to eat at the picnic or to go for a suggested donation of $10. Tables and chairs are limited so the public is encouraged to bring their own along with any other games they would like to play.