SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Much of Texas and the Concho Valley is expecting freezing temperatures as cold snaps are predicted to impact the area overnight Sunday, January 15 through Tuesday, January 17.

As the cold weather approaches, the National Weather Service and CDC shared some do’s and don’ts you should keep in mind to keep you, your loved ones and your pets safe as freezing temperatures fall in the area:

Do:

Get needed supplies like food, water, baby formula, a first aid kit, extra prescription medicine, fuel or other items.

Check the ventilation of stoves, ovens and fireplaces before the weather hits.

Refuel vehicles and generators.

Get flashlights and extra batteries in case of a power outage.

Bring in pets and make sure livestock and other animals have access to water, food and shelter from the weather.

Drip faucets to help prevent any rupturing of water lines.

Open cabinet doors under sinks to expose the pipes to heat within the house.

Limit times outdoors including people and pets. Cold weather can cause frostbite and hyperthermia in freezing temperatures when outside for long periods.

Make sure de-icing salt, coolant and anti-freeze chemicals are out of reach of children and pets as it is poisonous.

Gather other items to stay warm such as blankets, sleeping bags and dry firewood in case of a power outage.

Get portable space heaters or other heat sources to stay warm. Make sure heaters are at least three feet away from flammable materials.

Dress in appropriate clothing even if you think you will not be going out much.

Keep your house at a minimum temperature of 55 degrees. Temperatures should be consistent in the household throughout the day and night.

Turn off water sprinklers, remove garden hoses from outside faucets and cover hose bib.

Let frozen water pipes thaw naturally by exposing warmer air to the pipes.

Let frozen water pipes thaw naturally by exposing warmer air to the pipes.

Don’t:

Get caught unprepared. Make sure you are stocked up on needed items.

Leave your pets outside without food, water or shelter from the elements.

Put blankets out for feral colonies. Blankets can soak up freezing water, keeping animals from staying warm.

Run a generator, grill/camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices in an enclosed space.

Burn paper in a fireplace.

Thaw frozen water pipes with a flame.

Turn on the stove for heat. Have at least one heat source like blankets or portable space heaters.

Put a space heater on furniture, in a closet or a doorway.

None