SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — What would you do for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich?

Chick-Fil-A will be hosting a community blood drive on March 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone that is 16 years old and older, weighing at least 110 pounds and healthy can donate blood, meet the Chick-Fil-A staff, the Chick-Fil-A cow, and get a free chicken sandwich and coupons. Donors will also be automatically entered into a drawing for free groceries for a year – a $10,000 prepaid gift cards. There will be two winners for this drawing.

Donors who are between the ages of 16 and 22 will have to meet additional height and weight requirements. Those that are 16 will have to submit a minor donor permit, signed by a legal guardian, in order to donate. This form can be found by clicking here.

Vitalant encourages those in the community to make an appointment to donate blood. They share that one in seven patients admitted to the Shannon Medical Center will need blood and its products.

For more information visit the Vitalant website.