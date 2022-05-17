SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, May 16 Market Street officially kicked off a donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This fundraiser will continue until Tuesday, May 31.

This campaign will be participating at stores across Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Albertsons Market and Amigos. Guest will be able to any dollar amount to their current grocery bill during checkout. The funds collected by the end of the campaign will go directly to support the Children’s Miracle Network in the communities where they are raised.

The Children’s Miracle Network’s mission is to increase funds and awareness for UMC Children’s Hospital as well as other Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The organization presently raises funds for 170 children hospitals that support the health and wellness of 10 million kids each and every year across the United States and Canada.

“The United Supermarkets culture of giving is truly inspiring. It’s a place where team members and

customers alike are excited to give to member children’s hospitals in their communities and can

easily do so during a regular grocery run,” said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children’s Miracle

Network Hospitals. “We know when communities and partners unite in our mission to improve the

health and wellbeing for all children our impact grows exponentially. When we can change kids’

health, we can change the future – for all of us.”

For more information contact Nancy Sharp, Corporate Engagement Director at 806.786.1363 or

nsharp@unitedtexas.com or Joey Marcades, Communications Manager, at 806.281.8078 or jmarcades@unitedtexas.com.