DON'T MISS IT! Deck Out Your Dad contest is in full swing
Tell us why your dad needs to be decked out!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's time to Deck Out Your Dad!
Tell us why your dad is awesome and earn a chance for him to win the following prize package! [CLICK HERE TO ENTER!!!]
- A round of golf for four (4) at Quicksand Golf Course
- A Exmark 44-qt Cooler
- A pair of Tillman 864 Deer skin gloves
- A Milwaukee 25' tape measure
- A Cross Texas Supply tee shirt
- A Cross Texas Supply hat
- A $50 Gift Certificate to the Original Henry's
The approximate retail value of the above is over $550!
And be sure to stop by the sponsors of this event and tell them how much it means to be able to throw a spotlight on some of the most awesome dads in the Concho Valley!
Quicksand Golf Course
2305 Pulliam St, San Angelo, TX 76905
Hours: Daily 8AM–8PM
Phone: (325) 482-8337
The Original Henry's
3015 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
Hours:
Tues-Sat 11AM–10PM
Sunday 11AM–5PM
Monday Closed
Phone: (325) 223-0171
Cross Texas Supply
4009 Ben Ficklin Rd, San Angelo, TX 76903
Hours:
Mon-Fri 7AM–5PM
Saturday 8AM–12PM
Sunday Closed
Phone: (325) 651-1408
