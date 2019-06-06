Local News

DON'T MISS IT! Deck Out Your Dad contest is in full swing

Tell us why your dad needs to be decked out!

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:03 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:06 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's time to Deck Out Your Dad!

Tell us why your dad is awesome and earn a chance for him to win the following prize package! [CLICK HERE TO ENTER!!!]

  • A round of golf for four (4) at Quicksand Golf Course
  • A Exmark 44-qt Cooler
  • A pair of Tillman 864 Deer skin gloves
  • A Milwaukee 25' tape measure
  • A Cross Texas Supply tee shirt
  • A Cross Texas Supply hat
  • A $50 Gift Certificate to the Original Henry's

The approximate retail value of the above is over $550!

[CLICK HERE TO ENTER!!!]

And be sure to stop by the sponsors of this event and tell them how much it means to be able to throw a spotlight on some of the most awesome dads in the Concho Valley!

Quicksand Golf Course
2305 Pulliam St, San Angelo, TX 76905
Hours:  Daily 8AM–8PM
Phone: (325) 482-8337

The Original Henry's
3015 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
Hours: 
Tues-Sat    11AM–10PM
Sunday    11AM–5PM
Monday    Closed
Phone: (325) 223-0171

Cross Texas Supply
4009 Ben Ficklin Rd, San Angelo, TX 76903
Hours: 
Mon-Fri    7AM–5PM
Saturday    8AM–12PM
Sunday    Closed
Phone: (325) 651-1408

