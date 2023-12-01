SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — United Way of the Concho Valley has announced a new partnership between the organization’s “United We Read” program and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a collaborative effort that will offer kids across the Concho Valley a chance to take home free books.

As part of the partnership, the Imagination Library will provide “one age-appropriate, high-quality book every month to children from birth to age five” for free, according to a release sent out by United Way.

“Adding this new partnership just made sense to continue to support our priority of

ensuring all children are school-ready and grade-level readers by 3rd grade,” Ashley Ammons, president and CEO at United Way of the Concho Valley, said. “It is crucial for children to have books at home to call their own to continue to foster a lifelong love of reading.”

The initiative will be available in 14 counties of the Concho Valley, and households will be able to register their children beginning in the spring of 2024. The program will be at no cost to the families. Additionally, one of the primary goals of the initiative is to have children signed up at birth, ensuring that they will have a library of at least 60 books by the age of 5.

Concho Valley residents looking to support the program can sponsor a child for as little as $50 a year to help them receive one free book per month. Those interested in sponsoring a child or learning more may visit United Way’s webpage for the program or contact the organization directly at 325-949-3716.

First established in 1995 as the flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted well over 140 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The program currently mails more than 1.7 million books each month to enrolled children.

“We are so excited and thrilled about the future of United We Read, the Imagination Library and the positive impact it will make in the years to come,” Ammons said.