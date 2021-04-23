Disturbance at the Tom Green County Detention Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Reagan Stephenson was just 7 months old when her heart began to fail. Two months later she received a heart transplant that saved her life but continues to face challenges 13 years later.

She has regular hospital visits, tests, and procedures to ensure her heart is in good condition, especially because transplanted hearts usually only last 10 years.

Four months ago Reagan joined COTA - Children's Organ Transplant Association which helps her raise funds for her medical bills throughout her life. COTA's mission is, "The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is the premier organization providing fundraising assistance to transplant families … for a lifetime. COTA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so funds raised to help meet transplant expenses are not considered income for families."

Now, Reagan and COTA are taking part in San Angelo Gives to help herself and others like her in the community.