Disturbance at the Tom Green County Detention Center

Courtesy of Tom Green County Sheriff Office:
San Angelo, Texas (April 23)- At approximately 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, a disturbance within the Tom Green County Detention Facility occurred within a multiple occupancy unit. As a result of the disturbance, the Tom Green County Detention Center Special Operational Response Team responded to the cell block and restored order. Three correctional officers were transported to Shannon Hospital and were treated and released with minor injuries following the incident.
The following inmates were charged with assault on a public servant, which is a 3rd-degree felony.
Arturo Garcia Jr., 18 YOA
Sean Hunter Wisdom, 18 YOA
Jacob Lewis Garcia, 25 YOA
No reportable injuries occurred among the inmate population. The cell block where the disturbance occurred remains in lockdown status while the investigation into the incident continues. Additional charges are expected to be filed.