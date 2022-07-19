SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle rollover crash on North Bryant Street slowed traffic during rush hour on Tuesday.

According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a gray Ford Edge ran a red light at the intersection of North Bryant Street and West 14th Street. Police say the Edge collided with a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on 14th. The collision caused the Tahoe to flip.

Police say the driver of the Ford Edge said he looked down at his phone and didn’t see the red light. He was also driving without a driver’s license.

None of the Tahoe’s three occupants required hospitalization and police did not report any injuries for the driver of the Edge.

The driver of the Edge was cited for Disregarding a Red Light and No Driver’s License.