SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision at the corner of West Harris Avenue and South Randolph Street Wednesday, September 7th.

Officers stated the white vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Harris Avenue and disregarded a red light, causing a maroon truck that was traveling southbound on South Randolph Street to collide with the white vehicle.

Police on the scene shared that the white vehicle then spun into the front left corner of the other maroon truck traveling northbound on South Randolph Street.

Officers say a driver of one of the pick-ups was transported to the hospital.

