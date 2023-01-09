SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital.

According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the Jefferson light was green and the Santa Fe ran the red light and collided with the Forte which furthermore collided with the Ford.

Below is a video of the crash’s aftermath from reporters on the scene.

The two occupants of the Forte were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Santa Fe received a citation for disregarding a red light