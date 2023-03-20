SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A disregard for a red light causes an intersection collision that sent two, including a child, to the hospital.

According to police at the scene, a black Dodge Challenger was going eastbound on the frontage road of Loop 306 when it collided with a black Dodge pickup truck that was traveling north on Southwest Boulevard. Police state that the reason for the crash was a disregard for a red light. However, it was unclear during the initial investigation who had the red light which caused the crash.

The driver as well as the child passenger inside the Challenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No citations were issued at the time of the interview with Concho Valley Homepage staff.