SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s Office of the Laura W. Bush Institute is inviting pickleball and tennis players to participate in the “Dink for Pink!” fundraising event for breast cancer awareness.

The event is open to all ages and skill levels. Activities will begin with a one-hour Pickleball Beginners Clinic at 2 p.m., followed by pickleball and tennis match play from 3-5 p.m. Entry fees are $45 for the clinic and match play, and $30 for match play only. Snacks and drinks will be included, and all proceeds will go to support breast cancer awareness in the Concho Valley.

Participants can register and pay in advance or at the event. The online registration form is available at angelo.edu/dink-for-pink.

“Dink for Pink!” is co-sponsored by Family Power Sports and Theimer Stock & Game.