SAN ANGELO, Texas — Going through the process of renewing your vehicle’s registration every year can be a pain, especially if there is a long line. H-E-B at 5502 Sherwood Way in San Angelo is helping drivers out by offering a vehicle registration renewal service.

Drivers will need to come with the appropriate paperwork and complete the process in the business center of the grocery store during store hours, which includes the weekends.

“Now this is just the sticker on your windshield,” said tax assessor-collector Becky Robles. “They will not process anything other than that.”

“You do have to have the three-part renewal that comes from the state. They scan the actual form and process it there at H-E-B,” she added.

The fee will cost the same to register a vehicle at H-E-B according to Robles.