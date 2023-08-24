SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Students arriving at Angelo State University campus this year may be shocked to discover that the popular app, TikTok, will no longer be accessible on their devices.

During a statewide model security plan on February 6, 2023, Governor Greg Abbott discussed what he felt were vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.

“Because of these threats, effective immediately, every state agency in Texas shall ban its officers and employees from downloading or using TikTok on any of its government-issued devices. This TikTok ban extends to all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices capable of internet connectivity, and it must be strictly enforced by your agency’s IT department,” said Governor Abbot in a letter to state agency heads.

In a Memorandum from Vice Chancellor & General Counsel Eric D. Bentley to College Presidents within the Texas Tech University System and its component institutions such as ASU, it stated they should, “discontinue use of and deactivate TikTok accounts from any government-issued devices.”

Several other universities across Texas such as the University of Texas and Texas A&M have followed suit, additionally banning the use of the app on devices actively connected to campus wifi.

The ban does not fully remove access to the app from students, many can still access the app through cellular data, personal WiFi networks, or VPNs.

Angelo State University has not provided comment by the time of publication.