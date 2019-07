SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelos Walmart Neighborhood Market store has recently given local police and fire community grants of $1,000 each. For SAPD, that money will go towards their Law Enforcement Explorer program.

"What we do with that program is we bring them in and start training them to be police officers," said community services supervisor Sgt. Tim Coffman. "We train them how to handle a domestic violence situation. How to investigate a traffic crash or do a traffic stop. And then they go on once they receive all this training they go on to compete against other explorer units from throughout the state."