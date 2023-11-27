SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thousands of residents in San Angelo were left with no water or low water pressure over the weekend – Here’s why.

According to Executive Director of Public Works Shane Kelton, a 12-inch water main reputed late Saturday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of North Street and Childress Street.

This rupture affected areas east and west of the Houston Harte Expressway and between Garfield Street and Howard Streets. Residents near Junius Street to the north and south and other areas were affected.

Kelton shares crews worked overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning to repair the line. Water and water pressure were re-established to affected areas after 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon.