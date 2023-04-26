SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Today, the people in the community joined Opens Arms in wearing denim in an effort to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

It is all a part of the national “Wear Denim Day”, as a symbol of protest against sexual assault and to raise awareness of misconceptions surrounding the crime.

“This is one of the days that people, hopefully in our community, in doing something as simple as wearing denim to show their support,” said Tammy Sanchez, the Community Educator and Outreach Coordinator for Open Arms.