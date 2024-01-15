SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) – As the arctic blast continues to bring freezing temperatures to the Concho Valley and surrounding areas, several schools have announced delays and closures for January 16.
Schools:
Brady ISD – Delayed two hours.
Eden CISD – Eden CISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Buses will run two hours later.
Junction ISD – Delayed two hours.
Lohn ISD – Delayed two hours.
Mason ISD – Delayed two hours.
Rochelle ISD – Delayed start at 10 a.m. Buses will run two hours later.
Paint Rock ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.
TLCA San Angelo – Delayed two hours.