DeHoyos Firm wins largest civil judgement in Tom Green County history

Courtesy of : McLaughlin Advertising:

San Angleo, Texas- On September 3, 2020, Felipe Garcia, Jr., represented by the Law Offices of Rick DeHoyos, was awarded the largest judgement for damages ever won in Tom Green County.

At around 8 p.m. on April 6, 2019, Mr. Garcia was driving east on March Road in Grape Creek when his 2001 Kia was struck head on by a 2002 Chevy pickup driven by David McKinney. Mr. Garcia was airlifted to a local hospital with severe head injuries. Mr. McKinney refused medical treatment at the scene and was arrested.

A criminal case against McKinney for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, plus a second degree felony in Texas, resulted in a deferred adjudication plea agreement on Oct. 15, 2019.

Discussing his reasons for agreeing to represent Mr. Garcia in civil court, Mr. DeHoyos said,

“I took this case because I felt strongly that David McKinney should have to face serious consequences for engaging in a ‘hate crime.’ I knew we wern’t likely to recover any money. But in my opinion McKinney received a mere slap on the wrist in his criminal case.

His sentence was 5 years deferred adjudication and a $300 fine. If he completes his probation his charges will be dismissed. Earlier the same day as this offense McKinney had run one vehicle off the road. He was later seen driving around a neighborhood pursuing another vehicle trying to run them off the road. Why? He had told witnesses he wanted to “kill Mexicans.”

McKinney’s own admissions, the witness statements and the trooper’s investigation and videos prove that McKinney was trying to carry out this threat when he drove his vehicle into the oncoming traffic and intentionally collided with Garcia. He inflicted serious and permanent bodily injury. He nearly killed Mr. Garcia, and on no other basis than race.

I was appalled that he may walk away without a conviction. It was my intention to make a strong statement that “hate crimes” will not be tolerated in this community! Without the historical civil judgment this case would have been a travesty of justice!

A civil suit was filed in the case on July 24, 2019, following a trial set for September 3, 2020. The defendant, Mr. McKinney, did not show up for trial. This resulted in a default judgment in favor of the Plaintiff for $16,322,695.55.

For more information go to LawOfficesOfRickDeHoyos.com

(For interviews, call Rick DeHoyos at 658-8000)