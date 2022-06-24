SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, June 24th Tom Green County Judge Stephen Floyd filed a Declaration of Disaster and Order for Tom Green County due to the dangerous drought conditions the county is facing.

This Declaration of Disaster and Order prohibits the use, sale, and discharge of all fireworks in Tom Green County over the next 60 hours. However, a request was sent to the governor to extend the prohibition of fireworks. The file submitted reads that this does not prohibit any sanctioned firework displays by the City of San Angelo Fire Marshall within the city limits.

All outdoor burning of any combustible material such as wood, rubber, coal, or charcoal will also be prohibited at this time in Tom Green County. Outdoor cooking on a grill that is fueled by natural gas, propane, or a stove fueled by “white gasoline” will not be prohibited. Any outdoor cooking event that is monitored and overseen by the local fire department with the capability to extinguish any fire will not be prohibited.

The document filed by Tom Green County Judge also states that any welding activity will be allowed as pursuant to the Welding Guidelines During Emergency.

The decision to file a Declaration of Disaster was brought on by many factors. On April 1, 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared Tom Green County a wildfire disaster area due to extreme drought conditions.

The document also states that 2022 is the 5th driest year in 128 years according to information for the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Texas A & M Forest Service’s KBDI index shows that Tom Green County is listed at 602. This KBDI index determines the drought and fire conditions in an area, increasing each day without rain. The index ranges from 0-800 with zero being an area that has plenty of moisture in the soil and air.

Failing to follow this declaration and order could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.