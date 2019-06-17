Deck Out Your Dad winner

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley Homepage wanted to make Father’s Day 2019 a special day for one very deserving, local dad.

Bobby Rodriguez is a father of three, who takes care of his sick wife, chronically ill daughter, autistic son and his older parents.

He is a hard worker who has a full-time and part-time job, so that his family doesn't lack anything.

“He deserves the world because he is so selfless. He always does for others before he’d ever do for himself. In fact, he goes without a lot most times so the three of us can have normal kid things... This would be the biggest surprise and reward for the man we call our hero,” stated the touching winning essay that was co-written by his wife and three kids; Dionne, Bobby Ray, Josh and Maia.

“I feel pretty good, I don’t win much. I would like to thank my family and my wife for putting me in this contest,” expressed Rodriguez who is a Maintenance Mechanic Plant Operator at Shannon Medical Center.

The beloved father, husband and son won a cooler, a pair of deer skin gloves, a tape measure, a T-shirt, a hat and a $50-dollar gift certificate to the Original Henry's.

The retail value of the prizes are over $550 dollars.

The sponsors for this contest include: Quicksand Golf Course, The Original Henry's and Cross Texas Supply.