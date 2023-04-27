SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 5th annual Dancing With the San Angelo Stars will be live from the Murphy Performance Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Tickets to the event are sold out, but you can still get in on the action right here on Concho Valley Homepage!

What is Dancing With the San Angelo Stars?

Dancing With the San Angelo Stars is an annual event to benefit West Texas Rehab Center’s Hospice of San Angelo. During the show, ten stars dance with a partner in a competition for the prized Mirror Ball Trophy.

Who are the stars?

Brie Perks

Brie Parks, the owner of Hasty Distributing in San Angelo, says her participation in Dancing With the San Angelo Stars has nothing to do with her dancing ability and everything to do with contributing to a great cause. “My family has been a long-time supporter of West Texas Rehab,” said Brie. “I’m proud that I can do the same and be a part of it.” See Brie’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Bryce Carr

Bryce Carr’s mother was one of the stars who competed in the first Dancing With the San Angelo Stars. He takes the stage this year after she won an auction for a spot on the lineup. “When my grandma had cancer, Hospice helped her get through the struggles that me and my mom could not help her get through,” said Bryce about Hospice of San Angelo. See Bryce’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Carol Burton

Carol Burton was born and raised in San Angelo and says when she was asked to participate in this year’s Dancing With the San Angelo Stars, she didn’t hesitate. “My dad was in a very serious team-roping accident with a horse,” said Carol. “With the assistance of the amazing staff and therapists here at West Texas Rehab, 20 years later he is still roping.” See Carol’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

James Skinner

James Skinner is the Vice Chair of West Texas Rehab Center and was chosen to participate in this year’s Dancing With the San Angelo Stars. “My grandfather was on the service of Hospice of San Angelo at the end of his life,” said James. See James’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Matt Lewis

Matt Lewis has been the CEO of the San Angelo Area Foundation and says he’s known about West Texas Rehab since he was a child in Brownwood. “I’ve known people who have gone through Hospice care and carried on for many, many months,” said Matt. “So it’s very much about living.” See Matt’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Morgan Janca

Morgan Janca, the Marketing Manager at Media Advantage, said “yes” to Dancing With the San Angelo Stars because giving to Hospice is a cause that’s close to her heart. “Both of my grandparents on my dad’s side required Hospice care,” said Morgan. “We were just so grateful as a family to have that care for them.” See Morgan’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Retha Fortenberry

Retha Fortenberry agreed to be a star in this year’s Dancing With the San Angelo Stars after a family experience with Hospice of San Angelo. “They guided our entire family through that,” said Retha. “[Hospice] made things that could feel really tragic feel very special and sweet.” See Retha’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Stacy Beaty

Dr. Stacy Beaty, an orthopedic surgeon at Shannon Hospital, says he’s had the opportunity to see what West Texas Rehab has done for patients. For some of his patients, he’s also seen how San Angelo Hospice has helped families. “The organization and what they do for these families to help transition people from different stages of life is unbelievable,” said Stacy. See Stacy’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Tyler Wright

Tyler Wright, a ranch broker in Menard, says it was easy to say “yes” when he received the invitation to take part in Dancing With the San Angelo Stars. “My mother was put on Hospice in 2020,” said Tyler. “There was no doubt that she was in good hands, and we knew it.” See Tyler’s intro video Click here to cast your vote!

Yazmin Gardea