SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking information regarding damage to railway property that is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours of May 19, 2023, which caused heavy damage to the train.

SAPD was dispatched this morning around 1:00 a.m. to a location off Upton Street and contacted a representative of Texas Pacifico, the owner of the property. It was discovered that an unknown person(s) intentionally damaged a “Switch Stand” causing one of their trains to travel down the wrong section of the railway track. This caused the train to strike a “Derailing Unit” which caused approximately $2,500 worth of damage.

A derailing unit is a device used on train tracks that intentionally derails trains to prevent damaging a rail track as well as to prevent the train from colliding with anything present on the track, such as a person or another train.

The train was approximately 7,000 feet long and was temporarily blocking multiple railway crossings in the Southeast part of town. SAPD re-directed traffic at the blocked railway crossings until the train was operational and was placed back onto the correct railway track.

The unknown suspect(s) could face the charge of “Interference with Railroad Property, which is a State Jail Felony in the State of Texas.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) please contact our non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference Case # 2023-0006086