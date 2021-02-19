SAN ANGELO, Texas – The West Texas Rehab Center has taken a hit, along with a majority of Texas, after the below-freezing temperatures caused a pipe to burst in the center. The break caused thousands of gallons of water and up to 18 inches of water to fill the rooms.
The damage to floors and equipment is estimated to cost millions of dollars and take roughly a year to fix. Among the list of damaged goods, hearing aids were some that are priced at $8,000 per box.
Though this is a major setback for the organization, they assure patients they will have their doors open on Monday, even if that requires some locations to be changed.
Damage to West Texas Rehab Center
