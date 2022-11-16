SAN ANGELO, Texas — A criminal investigator with the District Attorney’s Office passed away on Nov. 13 after having a medical emergency while assisting in an arrest with another agency.

According to a release from the San Angelo Police Department, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes, 53, was assisting another agency in an arrest at Koronazz around 1:53 a.m. on Nov. 13. During the arrest, SAPD officers noticed that Carnes seemed to be having a medical emergency.

SAPD says that officers requested the San Angelo Fire Department on the scene for medical assistance. Carnes was transported to Shannon Medical Center by the fire department. The police department shares that he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Carnes had served in law enforcement for nearly 30 years. and was commissioned by the District Attorney’s Office as a criminal investigator according to the release.

SAPD says that they offer their deepest condolences to the Carnes family and the District Attorney’s Office.

The police department shares that no arrests were made but charges may be filed at a later point.