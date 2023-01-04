SAN ANGELO, Texas — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in San Angelo on January 4 after a driver failed to yield to the right of way.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Parks Street and Beauregard Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. During an investigation, SAPD found that a 16-year-old driver had failed to yield to the right of way at a stop sign, striking a bicyclist.

SAPD says that the bicyclist was treated on scene and had an injury to their shoulder. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield according to SAPD.

Stay up-to-date on what is happening in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley by downloading the Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store and Google Play.