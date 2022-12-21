SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Transit announced that it will suspend bus fares for its fixed route service effective Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

CVT states in the release that they recognize the importance of safe, reliable, and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated winter weather.

This announcement comes in light of the City of San Angelo opening a warming shelter starting Thursday, Dec. 22.

Individuals with disabilities or mobility devices that cannot make it to Concho Valley Transit fixed route bus stops that need shelter may call 325-947-8729 for direct service.