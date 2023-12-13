SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This year, the Christmas season has gone to the dogs (for the better) thanks to Concho Valley PAWS’ 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” adoption event.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PAWS’ Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center, located at 3134 N. US-67. Pets adopted from PAWS will have their adoption fees waived during this time. The free adoption also includes a spay or neuter, vaccines, microchips and a collar with an identification tag.

“This event is a very important annual event,” PAWS Executive Director Jenie Wilson said. “Christmas is a time when many families decide to gift their children with a family pet. We want those families to consider adoption first.”

The adoption event is the first to be held since the opening of the Stephens Dog Dorms, a project over three years in the making that was completed in November 2023 when PAWS was granted a certificate of occupancy. According to PAWS, the dorms give the organization much-needed space to house some of the pets whose stray hold has expired while also offering the animals larger kennels, daily outdoor time and other enrichment activities.

However, the event holds high stakes: The shelter is at its maximum capacity, meaning that the event’s success will play a role in determining whether the shelter needs to consider euthanasia for certain shelter animals.

“As we prepare for this weekend’s event we are very aware that the shelter is at capacity,” Wilson said. “If the event is not successful, the shelter may have to consider euthanasia for some of the longer stays to make way for new intakes. PAWS and the shelter get calls every day regarding lost or stray pets. Those calls increase as we see temperatures drop. Space is critical.”

Wilson encourages the community to come out to the event to meet the adoptable pets and possibly meet their fur-ever friend, citing the several emotional benefits a pet can provide during the holiday season.

“We think of the holidays as joyous times, but that isn’t true for everyone,” Wilson said. “There are some people that have recently lost loved ones, had heartbreak this year or are just lonely at Christmas. Science has shown that pets can help fill that painful void. It is amazing the joy and comfort the unconditional love of a pet can bring to your life.”