CVHP News: May 13, 2020

• Mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening this weekend in the Concho Valley
San Angelo, Texas- The Texas Military Department is again opening up mobile COVID-19 testing to the public in the…
• Vitalant hosts first blood drive since COVID-19 outbreak
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services hosted the first blood drive Tuesday since the COVID-19 outbreak. “We are…
• Railway Museum of San Angelo offers events via livestream during pandemic
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo is holding further installments of “Tunes on the Track.” The live…
• Scam Alert: Someone is posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Lieutenant
San Angelo, Texas- The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that someone is posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff’s…
• West Texas Water Partnership secures long-term source
San Angelo, Texas- The City of San Angelo has joined the cities of Abilene and Midland to enter into a…
• DOJ: Water Valley man sentenced to prison for producing hundreds of videos and images
*The following is a press release from the Department of Justice: “A man from Water Valley, Texas, was sentenced today…