SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Community Action Agency shared that the Lower Colorado River Authority donated $3,000 as a way to help share their love for the community and help with utility assistance.

The CVCAA longest running program is for utility assistance, which covers the gas, propane and/or eclectic bill for eligible households in the Concho Valley. This year-long program saves households an average of

$2,000 a year, depending on the size and number of payments.

“The Lower Colorado River Authority is proud to help support the Concho Valley Community Action Agency

and the wonderful work it does to assist people with housing essentials,” said Cooper Hogg, an LCRA regional affairs representative who is based in San Angelo. “In this case, we are pleased to provide assistance to help with utility bills during these hot summer days.”

Hogg said LCRA has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves.

“LCRA supports communities across its service territory in a variety of ways, including donations to civic groups, a grant program and an annual Steps Forward Day in which LCRA employees volunteer on community projects,” Hogg said.

Although LCRA covers a large section of Texas, this particular donation will go to assist households in Concho, Crockett, Kimble, Menard, Reagan, Schleicher, and Tom Green counties.

“While a lot of our funding comes from the state, donations like the one from LCRA are what really makes a difference in the people’s lives,” Community Programs Director Tracey Dishon said. “There are so many cases where people fall through the cracks because they don’t check every box. This is neighbors helping neighbors.”