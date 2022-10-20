SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is urging the public to foster or adopt a dog at their free adopting event at Petco on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a release from PAWS, the animal shelter is over capacity, leaving just a few days for 20 or more dogs to be adopted or fostered. Placing these animals would prevent euthanasia.

Save a Life Adoption event by Concho Valley PAWS at Petco. CC Concho Valley PAWS

Concho Valley PAWS will be at Petco on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a free adopting event. All free adopting come with spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations. PAWS says that pets that have been at the shelter for a long period of time will also get a free training class.

Low-cost spay and neuter vouchers will also be available at the adoption event for pets that are unaltered. These vouchers can be purchased for $30 for a cat and $60 for a dog with cash or check only.

Visit CVPAWS.org to apply to adopt or foster. Special appointment times are available.