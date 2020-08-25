CV PAWS is seeking volunteers to help house pets displaced by weekend storms

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, TX — Concho Valley PAWS is looking for volunteers to temporarily home the pets of families who have been displaced by storms that swept San Angelo over the weekend.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020, several families are temporarily housed in places, like hotels, where their pets are not allowed. As of today, CV PAWS has received requests to help more than a dozen animals, according to the statement.

“We want to help keep families together. But to do this, we need help from our community. We need special volunteers to open their homes to owned pets who have been displaced because of the storm,” said Jenie Wilson, Concho Valley PAWS Executive Director.

“We are looking for people who will agree to keep a pet safe and secure until they are able to be reunited with their families once repairs to their homes are complete. PAWS will provide for any veterinary care needed and food, we just need someone to offer some love and shelter,” Wilson continued. “Without assistance, these families will be forced to make a devastating choice between shelter for themselves and their children or keeping their pet. This will result in pets being surrendered to an already overcrowded shelter. San Angelo is a fantastic community, and we can come together to help these families,” Wilson said.

For more information or to help as a temporary home, please call Jenie Wilson at 325-656-3950.

“If you are not in a position to keep a pet, but want to help, we are also raising money to board these pets safely at veterinary clinics that have space.” Wilson said. You can donate online at cvpaws.org and notate your gift as “storm” or mail a check to CV PAWS at P.O. Box 2604, San Angelo, TX 76902 and please notate “storm” in the memo of the check.

