SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a 5K run that will be four legged friendly.

Hanks River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. and will take place at Heritage Park, located at 36 East Twohig Ave.

If interested in competing in the 5K, it’ll cost $25 per entry with the proceeds benefitting the park as well as PAWS. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female competitors. The event will also have a one-mile walk or run event at no cost.

For more information and to register, you can go to the event website which will be located here. The first 50 runners to sign up will get a t-shirt.