SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It was nothing but smiles and cheers from the employees of Ollie’s as over 100 San Angeloans entered the brand new bargain store Wednesday morning during its grand opening.

Ollie’s opened its doors to San Angelo and the surrounding areas on Oct. 4 in Sunset Mall, with new customers excitedly waiting outside for a glimpse at the new store. One customer told CVHP staff that she was eager to see what the hype was about with her friend. Other customers smiled for a picture with the store’s General Ollie blowup.

As customers entered the store after a ribbon cutting with Ollie’s staff, they were greeted with cheers of excitement from the employees.

In the new bargain store, customers will be able to find “Good Stuff Cheap”. Ollie’s sells name-brand items in multiple departments such as sporting goods, home goods, clothing, electronics, books, toys and more.

Ollie’s is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.