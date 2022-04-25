SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Escondido Draw Recreational Area is seeking certification to become an

International Dark Sky Park, joining the increasing number of West Texas communities and

areas working to preserve the night sky.

The announcement came today by the Recreational Area and the Ozona Chamber of Commerce to make it the first of its kind in Crockett County to mark the celebration here of the International

Dark Sky Week. Crockett County is located in a region with some of the darkest skies in North

America. Other nearby places have already obtained their certifications from the International Dark-Sky Association include the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve (the largest dark sky

preserve in the world), Devils River State Natural Area and South Llano River State Park.

“I applaud Escondido Draw’s efforts to become an IDA-certified dark sky park. Dark Skies are

an invaluable natural resource that is increasingly threatened in our modern world,” Stephen

Hummell, McDonald Observatory’s senior outreach program coordinator, said.

The new Escondido Draw Recreational Area spans across more than 3,500 acres and is located just

west of Ozona, on the western edge of Crockett County. The Texas Motorized Trail Coalition

owned park consists of a variety of landscapes and recreational opportunities including

challenging off-road vehicle trails, mountain biking, bird watching, swimming, camping and of

course star gazing.

Tom Anderson, the Recreational Area’s president, said, “We are proud to potentially increase the

protected area in Texas that is home to some of the most star-filled skies one can see. We just

don’t see any down side being that the park is already very dark and we decided we’d like to

keep it that way as another draw while maintaining the rural character and minimizing impact on

wildlife.”

Becoming an International Dark Sky Place helps to enhance the visibility of the night sky in order to foster increased tourism and local economic activity.

“West Texas is known for many wonderful things, its wide-open spaces and dark skies being

among them,” Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, said.

“I’m delighted that the Escondido Draw Recreational Area is pursuing certification as an

International Dark Skies Park.